Spurs' DeMarre Carroll: Out Monday
Carroll won't play Monday against Phoenix due to an illness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
It appears as though the bug has swept through the Spurs recently, as teammate Rudy Gay will also miss Monday's game due to an illness. The former Missouri standout's absence Monday won't likely affect the rotation at all though; Carroll has found himself buried on the depth chart while playing in just two out of the past 12 matchups for the Spurs.
