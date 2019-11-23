Spurs' DeMarre Carroll: Plays 17 minutes Friday
Carroll managed two points (1-2 FG), three assists, two rebounds and a block in a 115-104 loss to Philadelphia on Friday.
Though this stat line may not produce much optimism for the 33-year-old, he did play in his third straight contest in a season where he's missed more games (nine) than played (seven). Regardless, his season averages of 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds may be demonstrative of decline and dispensable even for deeper leagues.
