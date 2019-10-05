Spurs' DeMarre Carroll: Resting Saturday
Carroll will sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Magic in order to rest, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The offseason signee won't make his Spurs debut until at least Tuesday. Carroll, who averaged 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game last season, figures to play in a rotational role for the Spurs in 2019-20.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Nine Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.