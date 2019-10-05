Play

Carroll will sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Magic in order to rest, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The offseason signee won't make his Spurs debut until at least Tuesday. Carroll, who averaged 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game last season, figures to play in a rotational role for the Spurs in 2019-20.

More News
Our Latest Stories