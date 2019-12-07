Play

Carroll did not see the floor in Friday's 105-104 win over the Kings.

It marks the 33-year-old's third absence in five matches after having played San Antonio's first two December games. Carroll has now missed 12 of the Spurs' 23 contests, suggesting that while the forward may have a role in the team, it won't be an integral one in the grand scheme of things.

