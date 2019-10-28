Spurs' DeMarre Carroll: Yet to play this season
Carroll is yet to see the floor in either of the Spurs' first two games.
The reason for the pair of DNP-CDs is unclear, but for now, at least, the veteran appears to be on the outside of the regular rotation. The Spurs have gone with DeMar DeRozan as the primary small forward, with Rudy Gay and Trey Lyles soaking up most of the minutes at the other forward spot.
