White (toe) is not listed on the Spurs' injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies, RJ Marquez of KSAT 12 San Antonio reports.

White missed the first five games of the season and subsequently injured his toe in his first one back. As a result, he has been sidelined the last 14 games. However, his abence from Saturday's final injury report indicates he will return against Memphis. Look for coach Popovich to ease the 26-year-old back into the swing of things due to his lack of on-court action this year.