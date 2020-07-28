White pitched in eight points (3-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 scrimmage win over the Pacers.

White couldn't get much of anything going from a scoring perspective. Still, he ended up salvaging his performance thanks to his plentiful contributions across every other statistical category and especially due to his defensive numbers. After White and Dejounte Murray didn't play much together through mid-March, they seem set to share the backcourt as starters going forward.