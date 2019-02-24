Spurs' Derrick White: Active Sunday, but unlikely to play
White (heel) is active for Sunday's game against the Knicks, but is unlikely to play, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
White returned for the Spurs' most recent game after missing the previous five with a heel injury, but he seems to still be dealing with some lingering pain. Coach Gregg Poppovich said that White won't play unless there is an emergency. The Spurs are on the front-end of a back-to-back, so this could just be an instance of the Spurs looking to limit his workload.
