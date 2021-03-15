White had 17 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals Sunday in a 134-99 loss to the Sixers.

White's season highs for rebounds and blocks were among the several statistical categories in which he tallied a multiple amount. His stat line Sunday is demonstrative of what he can bring to fantasy teams. White has averaged 13.1 points, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks over seven starts this season. White's deficiencies come from injuries and playing time, the latter of which he averaged 25.0 minutes across that seven-start span.