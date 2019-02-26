Spurs' Derrick White: All-around line in loss
White finished with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block over 25 minutes in the Spurs' loss to the Nets on Monday.
White made up for his low scoring and poor shooting with solid contributions across other statistical categories. He doesn't seem to be himself after a heel injury caused him to miss six of his last seven games, but he could be a prime buy-low candidate in season-long leagues as he will be a valuable fantasy option down the stretch if he can stay healthy.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Active Sunday, but unlikely to play•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Listed as probable•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Plays 20 minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Starting, on minutes limit•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Will play on minutes restriction•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Listed as probable Friday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.