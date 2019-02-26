White finished with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block over 25 minutes in the Spurs' loss to the Nets on Monday.

White made up for his low scoring and poor shooting with solid contributions across other statistical categories. He doesn't seem to be himself after a heel injury caused him to miss six of his last seven games, but he could be a prime buy-low candidate in season-long leagues as he will be a valuable fantasy option down the stretch if he can stay healthy.