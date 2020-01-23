White put up 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-117 win over the Pelicans.

White has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games, plus he has combined for 20 dimes across the last three as well. He even shared the floor some with Dejounte Murray down the stretch, which has been extremely rare thus far this season. If White is sitting on any waiver wires he's likely worth adding in case he can keep this up going forward.