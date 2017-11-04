White has been assigned to the G-League's Austin Spurs and will be available for the team's contest against the Legends on Saturday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

White has seen just 21 minutes at the NBA level, so it appears the organization would like to get him some in-game experience in the G-League. He was drafted No. 29 this past summer out of Colorado.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories