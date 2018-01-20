White was assigned to the G-League's Austin Spurs on Saturday.

White has appeared in just 12 games for San Antonio, averaging 1.4 points across 6.4 minutes per game. He's seen more run in Austin, posting 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steal across 23.5 minutes per game.

