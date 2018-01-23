White was assigned to the Austin Spurs of the G-League on Tuesday.

White was recalled just two days ago but will now return to Austin and likely play in the team's game on Wednesday. White has appeared in nine G-League games this season, averaging 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 24 minutes per game.

