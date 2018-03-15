Spurs' Derrick White: Assigned to G-League
White was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
White saw one of his more extensive runs in the rotation on Monday against the Rockets, posting a solid 14 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes. However, he logged a DNP-CD in the subsequent contest and continues to operate outside the rotation most nights, so another stint in the G-League should give him more reps and playing time.
