Spurs' Derrick White: Assigned to G-League
White was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
White will head back down and join the Austin Spurs for a G-League playoff matchup with he South Bay Lakers on Thursday. Following that contest, White should be recalled, though he'll continue to move back and forth between the two rosters until the G-League postseason concludes. Even when he's back in San Antonio, White can be avoided for fantasy purposes.
