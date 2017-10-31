Spurs' Derrick White: Assigned to G-League
White was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday, Cody McCrary of MySanAntonio.com reports.
White has appeared in just three games for the Spurs, playing only 17 total minutes. In order to get him more experience, the organization has opted to send him down to the G-League.
