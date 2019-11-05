Spurs' Derrick White: Available Tuesday
White (lower body) is available for Tuesday's game in Atlanta, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Coach Gregg Popovich said earlier in the day that White would "probably give it a go," so his availability comes as no surprise. The 25-year-old will look to score in double-figures for the sixth straight game Tuesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...