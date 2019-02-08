Coach Gregg Popovich said Thursday that he expects White (heel) to return to action after the All-Star break, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.

White has missed San Antonio's last two contests while battling plantar fasciitis, and while he didn't travel with the team for their current road trip, Popovich is confident his starting point guard's absence won't be a long-term one. The Spurs will get by with Bryn Forbes directing the offense for now, while Patty Mills will also benefit from extra run at point guard.