Spurs' Derrick White: Back from G-League
White was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday.
White spent a little over a week with the Austin Spurs, playing in three games and averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 24.3 minutes per game. The rookie has only appeared in seven games for the Spurs and is unlikely to be a factor at the NBA level this season.
