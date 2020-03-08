Spurs' Derrick White: Back to bench
White will return to the bench Sunday against the Cavs, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
White got the start Friday night in Brooklyn, but he'll move back to the bench as the Spurs go with Drew Eubanks, Trey Lyles, DeMar DeRozan, Bryn Forbes and Dejounte Murray.
