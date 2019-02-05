Spurs' Derrick White: Battling plantar fasciitis
Coach Gregg Popovich confirmed prior to the Spurs' loss Monday to the Kings that White is dealing with plantar fasciitis on the heel of his right foot, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
White had missed the Spurs' first nine games of 2018-19 with a plantar fascia tear, but that was to his left foot rather than his right. Even though White's latest setback is seemingly unrelated, a similar multi-week absence may be in store for the second-year player, as Popovich noted that the results of White's recent MRI were "not great." The Spurs have already ruled him out for their next two games (Wednesday at Golden State, Thursday at Portland), and it seems likely White will also be sidelined for the final two games of their road trip (Saturday in Utah, Feb. 12 in Memphis) before the team heads into the All-Star break. Bryn Forbes will serve as the team's primary point guard for the duration of White's absence.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Expected to miss next three games•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Ruled out Monday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 26 points in 25 minutes•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Heats up in win•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Well-rounded stat line in loss•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Fills out stat sheet Sunday•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...