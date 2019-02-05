Coach Gregg Popovich confirmed prior to the Spurs' loss Monday to the Kings that White is dealing with plantar fasciitis on the heel of his right foot, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

White had missed the Spurs' first nine games of 2018-19 with a plantar fascia tear, but that was to his left foot rather than his right. Even though White's latest setback is seemingly unrelated, a similar multi-week absence may be in store for the second-year player, as Popovich noted that the results of White's recent MRI were "not great." The Spurs have already ruled him out for their next two games (Wednesday at Golden State, Thursday at Portland), and it seems likely White will also be sidelined for the final two games of their road trip (Saturday in Utah, Feb. 12 in Memphis) before the team heads into the All-Star break. Bryn Forbes will serve as the team's primary point guard for the duration of White's absence.