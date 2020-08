White scored 26 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 129-120 win over the Kings.

Getting the start over Dejounte Murray, White was able to exploit a ragged Sacramento defense and tied his career scoring high. It's not clear how coach Gregg Popovich plans to deploy his two point guards as the Spurs try to push their way into a playoff spot, but White certainly didn't hurt his case for an expanded workload.