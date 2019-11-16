Spurs' Derrick White: Blocks two shots in loss
White amassed just three points, four assists, two blocks, and one rebound in 22 minutes during Friday's 111-109 loss to the Magic.
White managed a pair of blocked shots during Friday's loss but failed to contribute with any ferocity across any other category. White and Dejounte Murray continue to split minutes at the point guard position with neither being able to establish themselves as the primary option. Despite the defensive upside, White remains a tough player to hold in standard formats.
