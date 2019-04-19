White totaled 36 points (15-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block across 33 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

White exploded for a game-high 36 points in Thursday's win, knocking down an efficient 15-21 field goals and piling up solid counting numbers across the board. The second-year guard has been the lynchpin of the Spurs' playoff success thus far, and he's averaged 23.0 points through three games en route to a 2-1 series lead over the Nuggets.