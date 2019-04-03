Spurs' Derrick White: Breaks out for 23 points
White compiled 23 points (10-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 31 minutes Tuesday against Atlanta.
White was nearly perfect from the field and posted a solid all-around line in a win for the Spurs. After being held to just six or fewer points in each of his previous four matchups, it was promising to see the 24-year-old come through. He'll aim to maintain this high level of play down the stretch of the regular season, although he may find difficulty in doing so against a stellar Denver defense on Wednesday.
