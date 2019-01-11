Spurs' Derrick White: Career-high 23 points in win
White went for 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals, and one block in 48 minutes during Thursday's 154-147 double overtime win against the Thunder.
White finished with career highs in scoring and minutes, delivering an efficient stat line complete with four times as many dimes as turnovers. The sophomore appears to have turned a corner lately, as he has scored in double figures in eight straight showings.
