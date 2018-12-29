White tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six steals, and three assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 102-99 loss to the Nuggets.

White racked up a career-high six steals in Friday's loss to Denver, adding 10 points and six rebounds. After a rough patch, White's playing time appears to have leveled out at about 28 minutes per night and has has been contributing with some regularity. He is a top 120 player over the past two weeks and while that certainly doesn't make him a must-add player in standard formats, he is worth a look if you need some steals and assists with out of position rebounds.