White scored a career-high 22 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 120-111 win over the Celtics.

The second-year guard might finally be getting comfortable in the starting lineup -- he's scored in double digits in three straight games while nabbing nine steals over that stretch. The offense will likely continue to flow through DeMar DeRozan, limiting White's upside in assists despite being the Spurs' nominal point guard, but his defensive skills give him some intriguing fantasy potential if he can show some consistency.