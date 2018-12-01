Spurs' Derrick White: Coming off bench Friday
White will come off the bench Friday against the Rockets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Coach Gregg Popovich will send White to the bench in favor of Dante Cunningham in a late lineup change. In six games as a reserve this season, White has averaged 2.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.0 minutes.
