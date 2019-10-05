Spurs' Derrick White: Coming off bench Saturday
White will come off the bench during Saturday's preseason opener against the Magic, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
White is fighting for a starting job in the backcourt with Dejounte Murray and Bryn Forbes, but the latter two are getting the start in the preseason opener. The could change come the regular season, however.
