Spurs' Derrick White: Continues summer league excellence
White finished with 19 points (6-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during Saturday's 86-76 summer league loss to the Pacers.
In the three summer league games prior to Saturday, White had totaled 69 points, 21 assists, 20 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. If he can continue stringing together impressive efforts, he may earn a legitimate spot in the Spurs' rotation, especially with Tony Parker moving on to Charlotte.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...