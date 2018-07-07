White finished with 19 points (6-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during Saturday's 86-76 summer league loss to the Pacers.

In the three summer league games prior to Saturday, White had totaled 69 points, 21 assists, 20 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. If he can continue stringing together impressive efforts, he may earn a legitimate spot in the Spurs' rotation, especially with Tony Parker moving on to Charlotte.