Spurs' Derrick White: Contributes 13 points from bench
White scored 13 points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11FT) and added four assists, six rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 103-99 loss to Phoenix.
White was one of only three Spurs to score in double-digits and also turned in his biggest rebounding game since Jan. 2. He is averaging 15.3 points and six assists over his last four games.
