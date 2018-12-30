Spurs' Derrick White: Contributes solid stat line Saturday
White totaled 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's 122-11 win over the Clippers.
Though his totals don't necessarily reflect a significant contribution, White sported a team-high plus-minus of +26 on Saturday, which is a reliable sign of the point guard's intangible benefits on the court. He won't deliver eye=popping totals on a nightly basis, but he can string together a diverse stat line from time to time, making him a viable fantasy prospect in deeper formats.
