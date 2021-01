White (toe) is nearing a return and could be cleared as soon as this upcoming weekend, Jeff Garcia of News 4 in San Antonio reports.

White was ruled out four-to-six weeks back on Jan. 9, so he appears to be well ahead of that initial timetable. There's no firm date on when White could return, but his status will be something to monitor ahead of Friday's game against Denver, as well as Saturday and Monday's games versus Memphis. White has appeared in just one game this season (Jan. 1 vs. LAL).