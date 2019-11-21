Spurs' Derrick White: Deemed questionable
White (foot) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
White missed Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to left foot soreness, but it sounds like he could return after a one-game absence. His status should clear up closer to tip-off.
