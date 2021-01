White has been diagnosed with a minor fracture on a toe in his left foot, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It was previously reported that White was dealing with a sprained toe, but after further evaluation, the team announced the guard has suffered a fracture. According to Charania, White's return date will be determined by how he responds to rehab. Expect Lonnie Walker to continue to enjoy playing time while White is on the mend.