White posted 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 120-104 win over the Bulls.

The 26-year-old handed out seven assists Saturday, which is the most he's had in a single game since Feb. 3. Since returning to the lineup March 10 after sitting out five games due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, White is averaging 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.2 blocks over his past 11 games. He should continue providing consistent three-pointers and defensive stats along with decent points, rebounds and assists the rest of the way.