White contributed four points (0-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes Tuesday in the Spurs' 125-116 loss to the Hornets.

The assists and defensive production saved the night from being a complete dud for White, who is struggling mightily with his efficiency at the moment. Over his last seven games, the point guard is averaging just 8.1 points while shooting a horrific 31.1 percent from the field and 17.6 percent from distance. Given that he's still maintaining season marks of 47.3 percent and 32.8 percent, respectively, White's efficiency is bound to recover, but he's starting to test the faith of his fantasy managers nonetheless.