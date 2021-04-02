White posted 29 points (10-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two blocked shots, a rebound and a steal across 45 minutes in Thursday's 134-129 loss to the Hawks.

A blow-up performance from White was only a matter of time, but it took a while. After thwarted by a fractured toe and COVID-19 restrictions for mush of the season, White recorded a season-best scoring total in a wild double-overtime loss. White and Dejounte Murray form one of the league's best backcourt tandems when they're hot, and White's standout performance goes a long way toward seeing that synergy with greater frequency.