White scored 25 points (7-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT) to go along with five assists and three rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Raptors.

White topped five threes for the second time this season, helping him to one of his better scoring nights on the campaign. He was also involved as a playmaker, reaching five assists for only the second time in his last 10 games, while also turning the ball over only once. White has taken between 14 and 20 shots from the field in eight of his last nine games and appears to have a big role in the offense locked in going forward.