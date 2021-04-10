White had 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists, three steals, one rebound and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 121-119 loss to the Nuggets.

White scored 12 of his team-high 25 points in the final quarter, as he did everything he could to keep the Spurs competitive. While he ultimately fell short, the production is something that GMs have to be thrilled with. After a disrupted start to the season, White is beginning to get his legs under him, and the numbers are slowly coming around. As long as he remains on the floor, he should continue to trend north moving forward.