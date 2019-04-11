Spurs' Derrick White: Efficient in regular season finale
White provided 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 105-94 win over the Mavericks.
White was superb, missing only two shot attempts while taking care of possession (zero turnovers). He's easily the best backcourt defender on the team, which combined with his steady playmaking and capable perimeter shooting figures to keep him very involved during the playoffs.
