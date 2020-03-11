Spurs' Derrick White: Excels in place of Murray
White started at point guard and churned out 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, four blocks and two steals in 35 minutes Tuesday in the Spurs' 119-109 win over the Mavericks.
Entering the starting five in place of the injured Dejounte Murray (calf), White came through with a huge all-around stat line while handling a season-high minutes load. The Spurs are listing Murray as out indefinitely, so White looks like he should have a good opportunity to play at or around 30-plus minutes for at least a few more games. The 25-year-old has shown the ability to rack up defensive stats to go with efficient shooting when given extensive playing time in the past, so he'll likely at least have some temporary value in 12-team leagues until Murray returns.
