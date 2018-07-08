White suffered a right hamstring injury during Sunday's summer league game and won't return, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

White played just seven minutes prior to suffering the injury, finishing with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one block. The exact severity is unclear at this point in time, but additional specifics should be released in the coming few days. The Spurs play next against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday and it wouldn't be surprising if San Antonio took a cautious approach and held White out of that contest. The second-year guard has been outstanding throughout the first few games of summer league.