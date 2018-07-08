Spurs' Derrick White: Exits contest early with hamstring injury
White suffered a right hamstring injury during Sunday's summer league game and won't return, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
White played just seven minutes prior to suffering the injury, finishing with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one block. The exact severity is unclear at this point in time, but additional specifics should be released in the coming few days. The Spurs play next against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday and it wouldn't be surprising if San Antonio took a cautious approach and held White out of that contest. The second-year guard has been outstanding throughout the first few games of summer league.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Continues summer league excellence•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Impresses in summer league win•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Plays 11 minutes in game one•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Recalled from Austin Spurs•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Assigned to G-League•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Recalled from G-League•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...