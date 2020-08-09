White left Sunday's contest against the Pelicans and will not return due to a bruised knee, Tom Petrini of KENS 5 reports.

White was in the midst of another strong performance when he suffered the injury, having played 21 minutes and posting 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block. Until further notice, he should tentatively be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Rockets, which is the Spurs' second-to-last seeding contest.