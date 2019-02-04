White (heel) is expected to miss at least three more games, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

White didn't travel with the Spurs to Sacramento for Monday's game, and he's expected to remain sidelined through the week -- likely missing Wednesday's game against the Warriors and Thursday's game against Portland -- before potentially rejoining the team for Saturday's game in Utah. Look for his status to clear up as he progresses in his recovery. In the meantime, Patty Mills and Lonnie Walker could see increased roles in his absence.