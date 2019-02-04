Spurs' Derrick White: Expected to miss next three games
White (heel) is expected to miss at least three more games, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
White didn't travel with the Spurs to Sacramento for Monday's game, and he's expected to remain sidelined through the week -- likely missing Wednesday's game against the Warriors and Thursday's game against Portland -- before potentially rejoining the team for Saturday's game in Utah. Look for his status to clear up as he progresses in his recovery. In the meantime, Patty Mills and Lonnie Walker could see increased roles in his absence.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...