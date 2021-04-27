Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said after Monday's 146-143 double-overtime win over the Wizards that the right ankle sprain White suffered during the contest "doesn't look good," suggesting that the guard will likely miss time, RJ Marquez of KSAT 12 San Antonio reports.

White will presumably undergo further tests before the Spurs provide an update on the severity of his injury, but fantasy managers should prepare for him to miss games after he wasn't able to put weight on his right foot while requiring assistance off the court in the third quarter. The ankle issue is yet another troubling setback on the health front for White, who had previously sat out 24 games earlier this season due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols and a pair of left toe injuries. The 26-year-old had been playing the best basketball of his career since the All-Star break, averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks in 31.2 minutes per game over 28 second-half contests. Assuming White ends up being sidelined, Lonnie Walker and Patty Mills would likely be the top candidates to see added minutes in his stead.