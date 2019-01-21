Spurs' Derrick White: Fills out stat sheet Sunday
White posted nine points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in the Spurs' 103-95 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
White didn't have the best of shooting nights, but his well-balanced contributions made for a serviceable fantasy performance overall. The second-year guard's struggles from the field were actually a rarity for him in January, as he'd shot 50.0 percent or better in eight of the previous nine games. Moreover, even Sunday's 37.5 percent showing couldn't sink his success rate for the month under 60.0 percent. White has proven to be a valued across-the-stat-sheet contributor, and his 9.1 shot attempts per contest in January underscore his solid complementary role in the Spurs attack.
