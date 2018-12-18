Spurs' Derrick White: Fills stat sheet in 17 minutes
White contributed eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, and three blocks in 17 minutes during Monday's 123-96 win over the 76ers.
White finished with a career high in blocks while filling up the stat sheet despite returning to a reserve role. White has been up and down (though mostly down) through 22 appearances this season. However, the sophomore's ability to defend and distribute the ball will likely keep him involved in the regular rotation, especially if he starts knocking down threes like he did in a small sample size as a rookie in 2017-18 (eight-for-13 in 17 appearances).
